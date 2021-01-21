Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EBC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.
