Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

