easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

