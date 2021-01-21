easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.