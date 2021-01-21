Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.