Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.