EDC Blockchain Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.89 million and $531,670.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.15 or 0.99822535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.