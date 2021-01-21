EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $45.00. EHang shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 148,420 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.