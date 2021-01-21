EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $45.00. EHang shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 148,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.