eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get eHealth alerts:

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

eHealth stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. 1,285,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.