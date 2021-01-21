Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Eisai stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eisai has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

