Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

