Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $746.90

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $746.90 and traded as high as $921.00. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) shares last traded at $907.50, with a volume of 540,710 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 880.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 752.89. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

