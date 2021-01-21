Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.55. Electromed shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 58,145 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELMD. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth about $58,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electromed by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

