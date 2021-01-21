Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $58.98 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $839,035.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,136,833 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.