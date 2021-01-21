Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $139,390.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EA stock opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

