Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.07

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 386382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 113.82.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.