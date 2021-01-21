Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

