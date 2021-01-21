Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in UGI by 38.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 50.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 4,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,399. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.