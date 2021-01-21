Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,990. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

