Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

