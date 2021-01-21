Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $117.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.