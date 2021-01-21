Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

