Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $71.42. 9,014,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

