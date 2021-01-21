Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 478.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 1,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,252. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

