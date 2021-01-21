Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PML traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.