Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,941 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 5.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $100.75. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,827. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.