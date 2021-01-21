Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $536,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

