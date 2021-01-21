Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 55031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.