Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 55031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.
EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
