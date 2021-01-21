Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.11. Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,201,641 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50.

Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

