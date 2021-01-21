EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 406,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 319,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

