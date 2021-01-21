Endo International plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

