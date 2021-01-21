ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 17.2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares were up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 32,960,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 5,943,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 142,923 shares of company stock worth $120,220 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

