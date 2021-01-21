Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 16th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

