Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $449.82 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 136% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $337.00 million and $449.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.