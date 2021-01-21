Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.81.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

