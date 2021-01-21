EPR Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,376 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,206 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 82.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

