EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,732 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,721% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

