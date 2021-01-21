Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $3,369,845.67 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock opened at $727.74 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

