Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 1,892 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $727.74. The stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $698.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

