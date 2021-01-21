Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $467.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

