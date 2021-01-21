Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

