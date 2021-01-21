Erste Group Bank’s (EBKDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

