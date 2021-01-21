Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.97

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

