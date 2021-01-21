Ether Zero Achieves Market Cap of $175,307.46 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $175,307.46 and $10,938.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.57 or 0.03775310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,130,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,101,542 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

