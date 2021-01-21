Etherparty Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $233,351.48 and approximately $4,308.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00534142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.23 or 0.03891208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

