EUNO Price Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $12,474.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.00574960 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,096,788,037 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

