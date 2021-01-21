Evan Roberts Sells 5,500 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $351,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60.

Shares of PHR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

