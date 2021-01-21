Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 244910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

