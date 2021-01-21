Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $293,550.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

