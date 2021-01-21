Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 988,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

