Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.47 ($32.31).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €27.01 ($31.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.29. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

