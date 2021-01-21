Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $8,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.