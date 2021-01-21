Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,161 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

